 
Crime 10.1.2019 03:48 pm

20-year-old man arrested for alleged rape of 70-year-old

Citizen reporter

The elderly woman reportedly bit the man until he was forced to run away.

Police have confirmed that a 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 70-year-old woman in Butterworth, Eastern Cape.

The woman is reported to have been sleeping alone at her home in Centane when the incident occurred.

A statement from the South African Police Service (SAPS) reads: “At about 11pm, the elderly woman woke up when she was accosted by the suspect and bit him. The suspect then ran away. A case of rape was registered at Centane Police Station. Butterworth Family Violence and Child Protection Unit (FCS) members investigated the case and arrested the suspect.”

The suspect will appear before the Centane Magistrate Court on Friday.

