Pitch Black Afro to appear in court for wife’s murder

Pitch Black Afro. Picture: Provided.

While it was initially reported that a man ‘close’ to the deceased was arrested, it has since been reported to be the rapper himself.

A man believed to be rapper Pitch Black Afro will appear at the Hillbrow Magistrate Court on Thursday in connection with the murder of his wife.

EWN reported a “suspect” was appearing in court in connection with the murder on Thursday, and added that police had not confirmed his identity, while African News Agency has reported the man in question is indeed the rapper, real name Thulani Ngcobo.

African News Agency’s daily diary reports: “Hip-hop artist Pitch Black Afro will appear in Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court for the murder of his wife, Trisha, who ‘mysteriously’ died at a BnB in Johannesburg following an argument with her husband on December 30.”

eNCA has similarly reported that the rapper himself is in the dock.

It was reported on Wednesday that the rapper’s wife, 41-year-old Catherine Modusane, had passed away and that a murder case had been opened.

While News24 reported only that confirmation had been received that a man “close” to the victim has been arrested for her alleged murder, The Sowetan reported that the man arrested was the rapper himself.

The Daily Sun, meanwhile, reports that police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini has confirmed that the rapper has been arrested and will appear in court tomorrow.

Modusane reportedly died back on December 31, with the death initially thought to have been of natural causes, only for a murder docket to be opened later after foul play was suspected.

Dlamini told News24: “An inquest docket was opened on December 31, 2018. After further investigation, a murder case was registered.”

