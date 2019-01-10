Robbery suspect found hiding in roof of Mpumalanga house

Bossies Community Justice’s Albert Gryvenstein said he was contacted at around 12.20pm by a concerned neighbour in Langenhoven street, Mbombela, after she heard a loud bang and said someone had broken into their neighbour’s house.
“I was on my way driving back from Karino when I got the call. Her son had seen the man. As I was talking to her, she could see the suspect in the house.”
Gryvenstein phoned Hi-Tech Security Nelspruit to help him. “They got to the house and discovered that there was no back way out the property so they knew he was still on the property.”
When he arrived, he and the armed response members searched the house. “The bedroom cupboard doors were open but nothing was taken. We still could not find him. I then noticed a muddy print on the door frame and realised he had gone into the ceiling.”
Hi-Tech members crawled into the ceiling and found the suspect hiding behind the geyser. Hi-Tech Security Lowveld operations manager Callum Mac Pherson said they arrested the suspect and handed him over to the police when they arrived.
Gryvenstein thanked the diligent neighbour who contacted him and Hi-Tech Security for their assistance in the capture of the suspect.
