Robbery suspect found hiding in roof of Mpumalanga house

Bossies Community Justice’s Albert Gryvenstein said he was contacted at around 12.20pm by a concerned neighbour in Langenhoven street, Mbombela, after she heard a loud bang and said someone had broken into their neighbour’s house.

“I was on my way driving back from Karino when I got the call. Her son had seen the man. As I was talking to her, she could see the suspect in the house.”

Gryvenstein phoned Hi-Tech Security Nelspruit to help him. “They got to the house and discovered that there was no back way out the property so they knew he was still on the property.”