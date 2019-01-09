UPDATE: Pitch Black Afro’s wife murdered by man ‘close to her’

Rapper Pitch Black Afro’s wife, identified by the Daily Sun as a woman named Trisha but referred to as Catherine Modusane in another article on News24, has passed away.

The cause of her death was not yet confirmed on Wednesday morning, but News24 has since received confirmation that a man “close” to the victim has been arrested for her alleged murder.

“A woman was found dead at a BnB in Bellevue on 31 December. It is under investigation, but might turn into a murder case. There are witnesses,” Captain Sifiso Mabizela told the Daily Sun this morning.

Later on Tuesday, Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed that a man had been arrested and would appear at the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

“An inquest docket was opened on December 31, 2018. After further investigation, a murder case was registered,” he said.

This adds further fuel to rumours, reflected in the Daily Sun article, that the rapper, real name Thulani Ngcobo, may in fact be the murder accused.

For now, this will remain speculation. The man arrested will likely be identified by media after his first appearance in court.

Pitch Black Afro has denied the tabloid’s allegations and asked for space as he mourns the loss of his wife.

