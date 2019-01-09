UPDATE: Pitch Black Afro arrested for wife’s murder

Pitch Black Afro, real name Thulani Ngcobo, is behind bars, accused of murdering his wife.

It was reported earlier that the wife, 41-year-old Catherine Modusane, had passed away and that a murder case had been opened.

While News24 reported only that confirmation had been received that a man “close” to the victim has been arrested for her alleged murder, The Sowetan has since reported that the man arrested was the rapper himself.

The Daily Sun, meanwhile, reports that police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini has confirmed that the rapper has been arrested and will appear in court tomorrow.

Modusane reportedly died back on December 31, with the death initially thought to have been of natural causes, only for a murder docket to be opened later after foul play was suspected.

“An inquest docket was opened on December 31, 2018. After further investigation, a murder case was registered,” Dlamini told News24.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.