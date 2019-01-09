 
Pitch Black Afro’s wife found dead in possible murder – report

Citizen reporter
Pitch Black Afro. Picture: Provided.

The rapper has denied a Daily Sun source’s allegations that he may have been involved.

Rapper Pitch Black Afro’s wife Trisha has passed away, Daily Sun reports.

The cause of her death was not yet clear.

“A woman was found dead at a BnB in Bellevue on 31 December. It is under investigation, but might turn into a murder case. There are witnesses,” Captain Sifiso Mabizela told the tabloid.

An inquest docket has reportedly been opened.

A source confirmed to the publication that early reports seemed to suggest the late woman may have been killed, with the article in question even hinting that the rapper may be a suspect.

Pitch Black Afro, real name Thulani Ngcobo, has denied these allegations and asked for space as he mourns the loss of his wife.

The Citizen has contacted SAPS for confirmation of the case.

