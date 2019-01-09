KZN businessman gunned down outside home in front of mother

A Clairwood mother watched in horror as her youngest son was shot and killed by ruthless thugs outside their Chatsworth home.

Thirty-four-year-old Sanjay Juggernath, who was the family breadwinner, was on his way home from a nightclub he owned when he was approached by four armed men who followed him home, reports Rising Sun Chatsworth.

When he stopped the car, the suspects fired 17 shots in his face, back, and legs.

His frantic mother ran outside the house when she heard the screaming cries of her son.

She said because it was 4am, she couldn’t see much, but she noticed the suspects’ vehicle drive off.

The deceased’s brother, Shanesh, said: “Three weeks prior to the killing of my youngest brother, my other brother was assaulted and his bottle store was robbed. A case was registered at Brighton Beach SAPS. He spent a week in hospital recovering. The suspect continuously contacted my brother, telling him if he does not drop the charges, they will kill someone in his family. My brother contacted the police and told them what these four men had told him and police advised him to drop the charges.”

Describing Sanjay, his family said he was one of KZN’s top athletes.

His mother said: “He was passionate about bodybuilding from the age of 15 and bought his own gym at 24. He was very business-minded and went on to purchase the Jive nightclub which was used for up and coming artists and DJ’s to show off their talent. Sanjay was a family-orientated person. Apart from businesses, in his spare time, he used to go fishing, loved bodybuilding and spending quality time with his family.”

Provincial police spokesperson Lt Col Thulani Zwane said: “Four people were arrested for the murder of Sanjay Juggernath. Brandon Arumugan, 28, Alister Govender, 30, Bilal Shaik, 41, and Leon Veerasamy, 32, appeared in the Wentworth Magistrate’s Court and were remanded back into custody. The four accused will re-appear in court on Tuesday, January 15.”

