One dead, another critical after shootout in Modderfontein

One man died while being transported to hospital after a shoot-out with police in Modderfontein on Tuesday afternoon, reports Kempton Express.

The shooting followed after two suspects in a car allegedly hijacked in December started shooting at the police when they saw they were being followed.

According to Sebenza SAPS spokesperson Sgt Sharon Tsotsotso, a white Polo Vivo was hijacked in December in Themba, Tshwane.

“On January 6, the Alexandra Task Team received information on the hijacked car and that the suspects were planning on using it as a getaway car for bank robberies,” said Tsotsotso.

“The task team started observing the hijacked vehicle and noticed it started moving around on Tuesday. There were two suspects in the hijacked vehicle and they were being followed by a silver Polo Vivo with three men inside.”

Tsotsotso said the suspects realised they were being followed by the police on the R24 and the two cars started speeding away. The police followed the white vehicle that was reported to have been hijacked.

“The suspects drove onto the N3 and took an off-ramp to Modderfontein. On Avalon Road, the suspects started shooting at the police. The police retaliated and shot back at the hijacked vehicle,” added Tsotsotso.

According to Russel Meiring of ER24, paramedics found one man lying in the road with a gunshot wound to his head, while a second man was found on a nearby embankment with a gunshot wound to his chest. Both men were in a critical condition.

Tsotsotso said one of the suspects, aged 40, died upon arrival at the hospital and the other, aged 29, was in a critical condition under police guard.

“The suspect will be charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of a hijacked vehicle and attempted murder,” said Tsotsotso. “In the car, the police found a balaclava and gloves. Two unlicensed firearms were also recovered.”

The silver Polo with the three men inside got away.

