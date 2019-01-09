Six suspects arrested for kidnapping, heroin possession

On Monday night a Florida resident provided a tip-off to police regarding a suspected kidnapping.

A joint operation by Florida Police, Florida CPF, Florida CPF Sector 2, Rapid Response, ICE, and Havoc Security resulted in the kidnapped person being found. Six suspects were arrested and about 80 bags of heroin, as well as a large amount of cash and cellphones, were confiscated, reports Roodepoort Record.

The seriously injured victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

The suspects were charged with kidnapping, attempted murder, and dealing in narcotics.

