Robbers steal valuables from poor East Rand schoolkids

KwaThema police are investigating a case of business robbery after criminals broke into Theo Twala Primary School last week Thursday and Friday, reports African Reporter.

It is alleged the criminals gained entry to the classes through the ceiling.

School principal Themba Mthembu says he received a call from the school caretaker in the middle of the night informing him about the incident.

“We discovered the criminals gained entry through the ceiling and managed to crawl inside the classes.

“They stole old and new school uniforms, stationery, cleaning materials, and other valuables.

“The school uniforms were donated by residents and were meant to be handed out to learners from disadvantaged backgrounds who cannot afford any when the schools re-open,” he says.

School teachers said the criminal actions would affect their first term lessons.

“The stolen materials were meant to lift the burden off the teachers and learners in the first term.

“We are now back to square one and pleading to the parents and residents to donate stationery for learners from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“Most of our learners are from informal settlements. They are either orphaned or their parents are unemployed and cannot afford some of their school stationery.”

KwaThema police spokesperson Captain Thabo Sibuyi said they were calling on anyone with information or if they had seen people in possession of these stolen goods, to inform them.

