Two shot dead after armed men storm Pretoria tavern

Two people were shot and killed and several others wounded after 10 men stormed a tavern in Soshanguve, robbing and shooting at patrons before fleeing, reports Pretoria North Rekord.

Police spokesperson Captain Rebecca Pathlane said the incident took place in the early hours of Monday morning.

“About 10 gunmen entered Mochoma Pub & Grill in Soshanguve Extension 3 and started shooting at customers, demanding cash and cellphones,” said Phathlane.

ALSO READ: Hammanskraal man killed in dice game

“The armed men took cellphones, bags, and also an undisclosed amount of money from the pub and the people who were in the pub.

“Two people lost their lives. One died on the scene and the other one died in hospital.”

Phathlane said several other people sustained injuries from the gunshots.

“The armed men then started shooting everywhere. As they were leaving, they continued shooting at the shacks around the area. Luckily no one was shot, but property was damaged.”

The motive behind the shooting is unknown and the police investigation continues.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.