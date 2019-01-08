 
Crime 8.1.2019 08:59 am

Two shot dead after armed men storm Pretoria tavern

David Matsena
An undisclosed amount of money was also taken from the tavern. Photo: Supplied

An undisclosed amount of money was also taken from the tavern. Photo: Supplied

About 10 gunmen stormed the bar, demanding money and phones, before opening fire on the unsuspecting patrons.

Two people were shot and killed and several others wounded after 10 men stormed a tavern in Soshanguve, robbing and shooting at patrons before fleeing, reports Pretoria North Rekord.

Police spokesperson Captain Rebecca Pathlane said the incident took place in the early hours of Monday morning.

“About 10 gunmen entered Mochoma Pub & Grill in Soshanguve Extension 3 and started shooting at customers, demanding cash and cellphones,” said Phathlane.

ALSO READ: Hammanskraal man killed in dice game

“The armed men took cellphones, bags, and also an undisclosed amount of money from the pub and the people who were in the pub.

“Two people lost their lives. One died on the scene and the other one died in hospital.”

Phathlane said several other people sustained injuries from the gunshots.

“The armed men then started shooting everywhere. As they were leaving, they continued shooting at the shacks around the area. Luckily no one was shot, but property was damaged.”

The motive behind the shooting is unknown and the police investigation continues.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mopani District Municipality offices robbed 7.1.2019
Teen hides in cupboard while thugs ransack home during KZN robbery 7.1.2019
Memorial service held for South Korean woman tortured, killed for religion 7.1.2019

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.