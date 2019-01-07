Three suspects arrested for attacking police in KZN

Police in KwaZulu-Natal said they have arrested three suspects aged 26, 37, and 41 who allegedly were part of a group of 200 community members who allegedly attacked police in Shallcross, Durban, on Saturday.

The police said on Saturday, members of the Durban Flying Squad were conducting an operation in Taurus Street in Shallcross when they were allegedly attacked by a group of about 200 community members.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the police were following up on intelligence about the drug trade in the area.

“Police officers were assaulted and a rifle was stolen. Police vehicles were stoned and damaged. Public Order Police, National Intervention Unit, K9, and Airwing, as well as Chatsworth police, were at the scene and paramedics were also deprived to assist the injured police officers by an unruly crowd,” Mbhele said.

She said a case of public violence, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, theft of the firearm, malicious damage to property, and obstructing police officers was opened by the police.

“Injured police officers were taken to hospital for medical attention. Police arrested two suspects aged 37 and 41 and they will be charged. Swift police action led to the recovery of the firearm and the arrest of a 26-year-old suspect who was found in possession of a police rifle. He was caught whilst trying to conceal it. He will be charged for illegal possession of a firearm. The arrested suspects will appear in the Chatsworth Magistrates’ Court soon.”

Mbhele said the police would not tolerate criminal and barbaric acts by people who attacked their members and obstructed them from conducting their duties.

“Anyone caught doing so, will face the full might of [the] law.”

