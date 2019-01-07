Teen hides in cupboard while thugs ransack home during KZN robbery

A Glenmore family survived a home invasion unharmed after an armed gang entered their house in Carrington Heights on Sunday night, reports Berea Mail.

Blue Security’s Andreas Mathios said the suspects managed to gain entry into the house in Gweneth Place at around 8:30pm while the resident’s husband, mother, and daughter were at home.

“The teenage daughter spotted the suspects, one of them armed with a firearm, and climbed into a cupboard to hide away. The suspects fled with three televisions, a laptop and a camera, and the husband’s vehicle which was parked in the garage,” Mathios said.

He said the husband, who was in a downstairs studio and the resident’s mother, who was asleep, were oblivious to the intruders.

“Her daughter managed to call the chairman of the Glenmore Neighbourhood Watch, Wally Coombe, for help and he alerted Blue Security to the incident. No injuries were reported,” Mathios said.

Mathios said the suspects had gained entry into the house through an interleading garage door.

He advised residents to ensure all entry points of their properties as well as external areas are adequately secured by external infrared motion detector beams and strips.

“A home is only as secure as its weakest point, so it is advisable to regularly inspect your home for any areas that may need attention or repair. If you have never had a professional assessment of your property by a security professional, it’s worth making contact with your security firm to book a free assessment,” Mathios said.

