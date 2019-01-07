Driver arrested after overloading bus by 20 passengers

A bus driver has been arrested for transporting 20 more passengers than the allowed limit, the department of transport said on Monday, reports Polokwane Review.

The Limpopo traffic officers, together with the help of the National Traffic Police (NTP), found the driver to be transporting 90 passengers instead of the allowed 70, said spokesperson for the department Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala.

All passengers were Zimbabwean citizens. The driver has since been detained at the Polokwane Police Station.

This comes after another two drivers were arrested on Saturday within the Capricorn District, one for transporting passengers without a permit and the second for transporting passengers with an expired license disc.

The expired disc was dated June 31 2015, and both vehicles were impounded by the Capricorn PTU (Public Transport Unit).

