WATCH: OR Tambo Airport security officer allegedly accepts bribe from ‘foreigner’

A video of an OR Tambo International Airport security official allegedly accepting a bribe from a traveler has been circulating on social media. In the video, the security official can be seen inspecting a passport when she appears to take money from it and let the traveler through.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee posted the video on Twitter and said: “Video posted on FB: @Airports_ZA @ortambo_int needs to investigate this. As posted: ‘Securitas staff taking bribes from foreigners at OR Tambo Departures. I feel so much safer getting on a plane knowing it takes a R100 to control the security at SA Airport'”

Another Twitter user shared their own story, alleging that the same security officer took a R50 bribe from them.

“Unfortunately this is true, I’m shocked to see same thing happening to someone else, by the same lady! This happened to me in November, I had all documentation to permit me to travel but they made my live a living hell while she pretended to help, ultimately taking 50 bucks off me,” they alleged.

OR Tambo said it was aware of the video and had escalated the matter for investigation to the officer’s employer.

“Good day, thank you for bringing this to our attention, we have escalated the investigation of the two security officers to their employer, Securitas Security Services. This is a company one of the nine security companies contracted to airlines to conduct document verification,” it said.

News24 has reported that Securitas Security Services suspended the security official.

