Another murder in Joburg’s Rhodes Park

A murder case has been opened by Kensington police after a 41-year-old man was found dead with a bullet wound in his head yesterday in Rhodes Park.

The incident has mystified the community as it appeared the murder was not the result of a robbery.

According to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela, the motive was as yet unknown.

The man, who was a shareholder of a security firm, was found by a colleague metres from his car in the parking area. His belongings were not taken.

According to residents, his family and employer were on the scene of the crime yesterday, visibly shocked.

Kensington Residents and Ratepayers Association’s Kgomotso Modise expressed her dissatisfaction with City Parks over increasing security concerns at the park.

Modise said the association had been engaging with local councillor Carlos da Rocha and City Parks for a long time about it.

Modise said the last e-mail sent to Da Rocha and City Parks asked: does someone else have to die before the security at Rhodes Park is sorted out?

Neither Moodley nor Da Rocha was available to comment.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.