WATCH: Bokamoso bus driver’s narrow escape angers social media users

A Bokamoso bus driver nearly caused an accident on the road after speeding to overtake on a two-lane freeway. In a video that has been circulating on social media, the driver faces oncoming traffic as they try to overtake two cars.

They also narrowly escape an accident when they try to get back to their lane to avoid the oncoming traffic which they get caught up in, while also getting a close encounter with the second car they are overtaking.

Watch the video below:

Social media users have been trying to report the bus driver for reckless driving. While most were angered by the driver’s actions, others, however, also pointed out that those who took a video of the bus were also over the speed limit.

“You guys are so stupid..why don’t u also report the Jetta for increasing speed while being overtaken?” asked Refentse Agisanang Mahuma, while Lemmy Ntshangase said: “Please send them [JMPD] the video, this driver deserves to be behind bars.”

