 
Crime 26.12.2018 08:44 am

Relevant stakeholders working hard to curb luggage break-ins – FlySafair

Citizen reporter
A man fell from the City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport in the early hours of Friday morning.

A man fell from the City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport in the early hours of Friday morning.

People have been sharing stories of how their suitcases were broken into, while some have reported that their valuables were stolen.

FlySafair has apologised to customers who have complained about their luggage being broken into at OR Tambo International Airport.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared on Tuesday that he had been getting more reports from people complaining about their luggage being broken into at the airport and their valuables being stolen.

“This must be stopped! Urgent interventions are required,” he said.

Abramjee’s tweet gave more people a chance to share their own stories of bags being broken into and valuables being stolen.

“My bag was also opened for the very first time, I was shocked no more will I fly with FlySafair shame they can miss me,” said Twitter user Nicky.

FlySafair apologised to Nicky, saying they were working hard to fix the problem.

“We apologise for the unpleasant experience. We are prohibited from controlling the security of baggage ourselves and use Swissport to handle luggage. We are, however, applying pressure to the best of our ability to ensure that this issue is curbed,” it said.

Responding to a user who asked who they were applying pressure to, FlySafair said: “All relevant stakeholders are involved.”

Airports Company SA also encouraged travellers to report all luggage incidents for investigation.

“Please note we provide physical infrastructure. Baggage is handled by the airlines service provider. We do tackle baggage incidents as a community however and all baggage incidents must be reported to the airline for investigation. We hope this clarifies,” it said.

However, this did not stop many others from sharing their painful experiences.

“My friend returning from USA had all her clothes stolen except two pairs of underwear! No valuables as such just her personal stuff,” said one user, while another said: “This is true. May I add a report as well. We traveled to Mozambique using LAM this December for a holiday. The one suitcase was broken into. The lock was literally broken off such that the suitcase will now never lock again. A cologne was missing inside the broken suitcase.”

Another said they had lost count on the number of times their luggage had been broken into, “it’s always so disheartening. When I get my luggage intact it’s a surprise.”

“We left 20 Dec, they tried to break into out bags, broke the straps, but must have run out of time. So we just need to buy new straps. Baggage handlers and home affairs officials are on the same low level…it’s embarrassing,” said another.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Comair launches interdict against regulator 10.5.2016
Scare as cabin pressure, oxygen masks drop 2.4.2015
FlySafair gets operating licence 17.4.2014

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.