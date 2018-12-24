Lerato Kganyago says ‘Afrikaans man’ strangled her, called her helper ‘ka***r’

TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago said an “Afrikaans man” strangled her and called her helper a “ka***r” at Featherbrook centre’s Pick n Pay on Monday.

In a series of tweets, a visibly furious Kganyago said the man strangled her in defence of his wife. This after the DJ confronted the wife for allegedly calling the DJ’s helper the k-word.

I just got STRANGLED by an Afrikaans man in the middle of @PicknPay at Featherbrook center after his wife called my helper a Kaffir unprovoked and I approached her about it. Why these people get away with such still baffles me! — leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) December 24, 2018

“Why these people get away with such still baffles me!” said Kganyago.

The DJ said she wanted the store to give her the footage of the incident so she could get him arrested.

“No man has ever laid their hands on me, Pick n Pay, ever! Your staff just let him walk away,” she said.

This Afrikaans man put his hands around my neck in front of everyone @PicknPay I just want the FOOTAGE! I want that man arrested!! — leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) December 24, 2018

Kganyago later said the store called her and told her they had the footage of the incident, adding she had opened a case at the Honeydew police station.

According to the DJ, the footage of the incident was visible, and the police were on their way to fetch it from the store as it could not be handed to her.

I have opened a case at Honeydew police station, thankful for the speedy process! I’m off to Pick & Pay to view the footage so we can trace him and his family — leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) December 24, 2018

We were hoping to trace them via the smartshopper card but they left their groceries and walked out. But the footage does show them https://t.co/HAZ3bK96Se — leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) December 24, 2018

