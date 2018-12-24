 
Lerato Kganyago says ‘Afrikaans man’ strangled her, called her helper ‘ka***r’

Lerato Kganyago. Picture: Instagram

The DJ says she has opened a case at the Honeydew police station.

TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago said an “Afrikaans man” strangled her and called her helper a “ka***r” at Featherbrook centre’s Pick n Pay on Monday.

In a series of tweets, a visibly furious Kganyago said the man strangled her in defence of his wife. This after the DJ confronted the wife for allegedly calling the DJ’s helper the k-word.

“Why these people get away with such still baffles me!” said Kganyago.

The DJ said she wanted the store to give her the footage of the incident so she could get him arrested.

“No man has ever laid their hands on me, Pick n Pay, ever! Your staff just let him walk away,” she said.

Kganyago later said the store called her and told her they had the footage of the incident, adding she had opened a case at the Honeydew police station.

According to the DJ, the footage of the incident was visible, and the police were on their way to fetch it from the store as it could not be handed to her.

