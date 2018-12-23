; Woman hit by stray bullet in Fourways armed robbery dies in hospital – The Citizen
 
Woman hit by stray bullet in Fourways armed robbery dies in hospital

Robyn Kirk
A woman has died from her injuries after being hit by a stray bullet during an armed robbery outside a housing complex in Dainfern.

The events unfolded as a lift service was dropping off its passengers, two women and a child, at a housing complex on Broadacres Drive in the Dainfern area.

Before the passengers could exit the vehicle, a group of unidentified men in a white Hyundai started robbing the vehicle next to theirs, according to Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.

“They fired [a firearm] at the car next to [the lift driver] and a bullet hit the back of his car, injuring one of his passengers. The injured victim, whose name is presently unknown, was taken to [a local hospital] where she later died,” Masondo said.

The car being robbed was driven by a man who was arriving home. He was robbed of his luggage, a laptop and other valuables, but sustained no injuries.

“Police have opened a case of murder and armed robbery. No arrests have been made so far and the investigation is continuing,” concluded Masondo.

