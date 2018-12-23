Woman hit by stray bullet in Fourways armed robbery dies in hospital

A woman has passed away after she was shot in an armed robbery that took place on Broadacres Drive on Saturday evening, reports Fourways Review.

The events unfolded as a lift service was dropping off its passengers, two women and a child, at a housing complex on Broadacres Drive in the Dainfern area.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shots fired in armed robbery at Menlyn Shopping Centre

Before the passengers could exit the vehicle, a group of unidentified men in a white Hyundai started robbing the vehicle next to theirs, according to Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.

“They fired [a firearm] at the car next to [the lift driver] and a bullet hit the back of his car, injuring one of his passengers. The injured victim, whose name is presently unknown, was taken to [a local hospital] where she later died,” Masondo said.

The car being robbed was driven by a man who was arriving home. He was robbed of his luggage, a laptop and other valuables, but sustained no injuries.

“Police have opened a case of murder and armed robbery. No arrests have been made so far and the investigation is continuing,” concluded Masondo.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.