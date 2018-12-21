; Eldorado Park murder-accused mother’s case postponed to next year – The Citizen
 
Eldorado Park murder-accused mother’s case postponed to next year

Citizen reporter
The late Venolia Avent. Image: Twitter/@SABreakingNews

Veronica Dunn killed her 24-year-old drug-addicted daughter after she threatened to harm her younger daughter.

A mother from Eldorado Park is out on bail after killing her drug-addicted daughter last week, reports News24.

Veronica Dunn appeared in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, accompanied by scores of anti-drug activists and distraught mothers who had endured similar hardships.

She was reportedly charged with murdering 24-year-old Venolia Avent who Dunn alleged was threatening the life of her younger daughter Ashadine Avent.

Dunn detailed how she and Venolia fought constantly due to her debilitating addiction to drugs. Venolia had allegedly stolen countless items from her mother to feed her addiction, and on the day of the murder, she was stabbed in the back by Dunn and was later certified dead.

According to News24, Venolia threatened to stab Ashadine, prompting Dunn and the younger daughter to lock themselves in a bedroom. Venolia allegedly broke down the door and assaulted Dunn before reaching for Ashadine. This was when Dunn grabbed the knife and plunged it into Venolia’s back.

Venolia was buried on Wednesday, and Dunn received support from various members of the Eldorado Park community, most notably mothers suffering under their children’s drug addictions. Mothers from Ennerdale and Booysens also pledged their support for Dunn.

Dunn is expected to appear in court on February 1 2019.

