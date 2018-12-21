Metro police officer shot at roadblock in Joburg CBD

The Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba has expressed shock following the attack of a Metro police officer during a roadblock in Braamfontein.

It is alleged that the Metro police ran a roadblock on the evening of December 19. During the roadblock, the occupants of a white BMW allegedly shot at officer Zintle Nkqonkqoza to escape the roadblock, reports North Eastern Tribune.

Nkqonkqoza was hit in the right shoulder and taken to Milpark Hospital for further treatment. She was paid a visit by Mashaba and Chief of the Metro Police David Tembe.

“Attacks on members of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Departments are completely intolerable. These brave men and women serve at the forefront of the fight against crime, the fight to protect the residents of the City of Johannesburg,” Mashaba said.

He added, “Attacks of this nature are, sadly, not uncommon. Our brave JMPD officers face each day with the possibility of injury. We cannot allow attacks on our police because every attack on the police is, in fact, also an attack on the people of this City.”

He concluded that all law enforcement agencies are being called on to apprehend the suspect as soon as possible.

