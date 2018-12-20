Protest victim’s Christmas miracle comes true

Sashni’s fervent prayer to be able to walk by Christmas may be answered.

The young Stanger woman, who spent four months in hospital with barely a hope of survival after a violent protest put her in a coma, has made a remarkable recovery, reports North Coast Courier.

In March, 28-year-old Sashni Daniel was injured during a service delivery protest on the R102 at Shaka’s Head when a brick was thrown at the car she was travelling in.

ALSO READ: 11 vehicles stoned by KZN protesters

She suffered major brain injury, two strokes, meningitis, and was left unable to walk for many months.

Her father, Kovi Daniel, said Sashni had undergone her fourth operation to help her walk two months ago and their prayers had now been answered.

“Because of the stroke, Sashni was unable to use her left leg and she had to have another operation to fix that.

“We are proud to say that she achieved another victory and that the surgery was a success.

“The hard plaster was removed two weeks ago and she is slowly starting to walk on her own. We could not have asked for a better Christmas miracle.”

Sashni, who had worked as a Ballito jewellery consultant before the accident, said she had a new zest for life.

“I am doing great and I feel like I am back to the way I was.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.