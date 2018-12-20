Baby Daniel’s stepfather found guilty of murder, mother guilty of child abuse, negligence

The stepfather of a three-year-old from Naturena whose body was found after being severely beaten and burnt with boiling water has been found guilty of his murder. His mother, meanwhile, has been found guilty of child abuse and neglect.

“Baby Daniel”, as the victim became known in the media, suffered injuries including severe burns to 60% of his body, broken bones, head injuries and severe bruising.

Judge Collin Matshitse found that the mother had turned a blind eye to the abuse as she was afraid of her husband. He found that she was, however, “negligent, and aware” of the abuse.

His parents have not been named to protect the identity of their children.

The stepfather is alleged to have killed the boy while his mother was away, sending her a message hours before Daniel died, saying he had beaten up the child “for good this time”.

Judge Matshitse had asked the mother if she was negligent, citing an occasion where she had sent him outside to use the toilet on his own, and questioned why she did not pick up a pattern of abuse towards the child, as the conduct allegedly took place over a long period of time.

An application for the mother’s bail to be extended was put forward by her lawyer.

State prosecutor Advocate Steven Rubin said he planned to oppose this.

