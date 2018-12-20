KZN teen accidentally shoots friend

A casual walk to the shop ended badly after a 17-year-old boy shot and injured his 15-year-old friend in Groutville, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, reports North Coast Courier.

According to KwaDukuza police spokesperson Constable Sibusiso Khuzwayo, while the teenagers were on their way to the shop, they saw a gun lying on the side of the road.

“They allegedly thought it was a toy and while they were inspecting it, the one teen pulled the trigger and shot his friend in the chest,” said Khuzwayo.

ALSO READ: Man who ‘accidentally’ shot and killed son to be prosecuted for murder

He was rushed to Stanger Hospital, while the other boy responsible for pulling the trigger was arrested and appeared at the KwaDukuza magistrate’s court.

The injured teen is recovering well in hospital, while his friend has been released on a warning.

Khuzwayo urged the public to never touch a strange or found weapon.

“Call the police immediately if you find a weapon, do not touch it or attempt to move it.”

Gun owners are warned to take strict care of their firearms, as the Firearms Control Act stipulates that losing possession of or failure to lock a firearm in a safe, strong room or device as required by law is a punishable offense.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.