Dog allegedly shot and killed in full view of neighbours in KZN

Facebook is in an uproar after a post alleged a man shot a dog in Jan Smuts Avenue in Winston Park on Tuesday night, reports Highway Mail.

Jenny Gevers posted a short video of a car reversing, a still image of the car and a photo of the deceased dog to the Upper Highway Info page.

The post read: “Tonight a disgusting piece of human trash pulled up at the view site at the end of Jan Smuts Avenue in Winston Park with a dog on a leash. He then proceeded to shoot and kill the dog. A resident close by set off her alarm and took this video. If you know anyone who might have done this or recognise the dog or car (no clear registration was obtained) please call Paul Housten from Winston Park Guardians on 082 323 3007.”

Paul Housten of the Winston Park Guardians said he was at the scene last night. He noted the healthy adolescent Boerboel was shot three times at about 9.30pm.

“It is not something fun to see, especially as an animal lover. I just cannot understand the mindset of the person who would do something like this,” said Housten.

The Winston Park Guardians will also be following up on leads that have surfaced.

The Kloof and Highway SPCA’s inspectorate manager, Sue Noaks, responded to the incident: “The Kloof and Highway SPCA are absolutely horrified by this senseless and violent act of cruelty, and [are] currently investigating the matter in conjunction with SAPS. Due to the sensitivity of this investigation, no further information can be divulged that could jeopardise the case at this time.”

Local SAPS have been contacted regarding the incident and Highway Mail is awaiting a response.

