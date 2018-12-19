Mpumalanga ANC chief whip arrested for corruption

Amersfoort police apprehended the ANC chief whip in connection with corruption relating to RDP houses on Tuesday, reports the Standerton Advertiser.
Communications officer Constable Thuli Zwane confirmed: “Mr Obed Thulani Shabangu, 41, was arrested at his home.”
Brig Augustine Mngomezulu said: “Mr Shabangu appeared in the Amersfoort Magistrate’s Court on 18 December and was remanded in custody.”
He will return to court on Thursday for a formal bail application.
