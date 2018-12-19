; Mpumalanga ANC chief whip arrested for corruption – The Citizen
 
Crime 19.12.2018 12:09 pm

Mpumalanga ANC chief whip arrested for corruption

Dumisani Zwane
Obed Thulani Shabangu. Photo: Supplied.

Obed Thulani Shabangu. Photo: Supplied.

Obed Thulani Shabangu was taken into custody at his home in Amersfoort and will have a formal bail application on Thursday.

Amersfoort police apprehended the ANC chief whip in connection with corruption relating to RDP houses on Tuesday, reports the Standerton Advertiser.

Communications officer Constable Thuli Zwane confirmed: “Mr Obed Thulani Shabangu, 41, was arrested at his home.”

ALSO READ: SA is shocked the ANC is ‘shocked’ about corruption

Brig Augustine Mngomezulu said: “Mr Shabangu appeared in the Amersfoort Magistrate’s Court on 18 December and was remanded in custody.”

He will return to court on Thursday for a formal bail application.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mbalula schools Zuma on social media ‘sphithiphithi’ 15.12.2018
ANC’s call to fund Zuma’s legal fees upsets the SACP 15.12.2018
Why the ANC itself is Ramaphosa’s biggest problem 14.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.