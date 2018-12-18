Police shoot ‘thief’, later discover he’s an officer

Thokoza police made a shocking discovery after chasing a would-be thief who was alleged to have attempted to rob a few people of their cellphones.

According to a Sowetan report, police spokesperson Captain Mega Ndobe said police on patrol were stopped by a group who were in pursuit of a suspected cellphone thief.

The group alleged the suspect had pointed a firearm at them and demanded their cellphones.

“When the suspect noticed a police blue light, he ran away on foot. The victims chased him and allegedly stopped the patrol police to report the matter,” Ndobe said.

Police joined the pursuit. The suspect then took out a firearm and shot at the police.

The officers retaliated and shot the man in his right leg and upper body. When medics arrived, they certified the man dead.

When police investigated they discovered the suspect was an officer serving in a rapid rail protection unit in Johannesburg.

A case of attempted murder and robbery was opened.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.