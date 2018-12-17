Cheryl Zondi under 24-hour protection after alleged hit taken out on her

Cheryl Zondi is reportedly under 24-hour protection after after a tip-off by a person “high up politically” reportedly contacted the Cheryl Zondi Foundation’s deputy president Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva with information that there was a planned hit on her life.

In an interview with eNCA on Monday, Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said she was hoping that the police were investigating the matter after “a trustworthy person who alerted me that there’s this thing [planned hit]”.

According to her, R500,000 had allegedly been offered to whoever was willing to end Zondi’s life.

She said Zondi’s family was scared for their lives since she appeared in court accusing televangelist Tim Omotoso of raping her when she was only 14 years old.

The 22-year-old has been giving testimony in the Port Elizabeth High Court, with Omotoso’s advocate Daubermann cross-examining her in a manner that has caused widespread outrage.

Omotoso faces 63 main charges and 34 alternative counts, which include human trafficking, rape, sexual assault, racketeering and conspiracy in aiding another person to commit sexual assault.

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said Zondi was also trying to stop her former lover Michael Brits from selling videos of sexual nature.

Though reports claimed Zondi was aware at the time that a video was being recorded, Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said Zondi was not aware, and only saw the tape after it was reported that that the ex-lover was selling it for at least R1.5 million.

If he goes against the interdict, Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said Zondi will lay criminal charges against her former lover.

