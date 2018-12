Two suspects have been arrested and suspected stolen vehicle and plasma TVs recovered, according to the spokesperson for the Limpopo department of transport Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala, reports the Review.

“The suspects, believed to be foreign nationals, have been detained at the Polokwane Police Station,” he added on Sunday morning, according to the Review.

This is a developing story.

