14.12.2018

Johan Kruger’s farm murder reiterates need for rural safety unit, says DA

Picture: Gallo Images

A man was attacked and killed on a farm in Limpopo in the early hours of Friday morning.

A recent farm murder in Alldays, Limpopo, has strengthened the DA’s call to reintroduce a specialised crime fighting unit in rural areas, they say.

The party says the unit should be able to prevent and investigate rural farm attacks, murders, rapes, stock theft, child abuse, and drug and human trafficking, they said in a statement released on Friday.

Johan Kruger is the latest victim in a deadly spate of farm murders across the country. He was attacked and killed in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to a tweet by AfriForum’s Ian Cameron, the deceased was shot in the head in front of his wife. No arrests have been made.

“It has become abundantly clear that the safety of farmers and farmworkers is not a priority for our uncaring ANC government. The DA has taken a strong stand against crimes of this nature and has on ample occasions requested that rural safety be prioritised,” said DA Limpopo leader Jacques Smalle.

