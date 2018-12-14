Johan Kruger’s farm murder reiterates need for rural safety unit, says DA

A recent farm murder in Alldays, Limpopo, has strengthened the DA’s call to reintroduce a specialised crime fighting unit in rural areas, they say.

The party says the unit should be able to prevent and investigate rural farm attacks, murders, rapes, stock theft, child abuse, and drug and human trafficking, they said in a statement released on Friday.

ALSO READ: Elderly man dies during Heidelberg farm attack

Johan Kruger is the latest victim in a deadly spate of farm murders across the country. He was attacked and killed in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to a tweet by AfriForum’s Ian Cameron, the deceased was shot in the head in front of his wife. No arrests have been made.

FARM MURDER: Close to Alldays, Limpopo Province. One male victim shot in head and dead on scene in front of his wife. Two attackers wounded by search party. No arrests yet. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/ztwPS4wjmC — Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) December 14, 2018

“It has become abundantly clear that the safety of farmers and farmworkers is not a priority for our uncaring ANC government. The DA has taken a strong stand against crimes of this nature and has on ample occasions requested that rural safety be prioritised,” said DA Limpopo leader Jacques Smalle.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.