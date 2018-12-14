Joburg south Pick n Pay Hyper robbed at gunpoint

SAPS Moffat View can confirm that in the early hours of Wednesday morning, about eight males threatened two security guards who were on duty at Steeldale complex in Johannesburg south with firearms and broke into Pick ’n Pay Hyper, reports Southern Courier.

Upon entering the store, 12 employees of the outlet were on duty and they were also held at gunpoint, while others were taken to the refrigerator.

One of the employees was able to activate the panic alarm while suspects were helping themselves to cellphone bags, which later discovered to be empty.

The suspects fled the scene prior to the arrival of the response team.

Police are appealing to anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of the suspects to come forward as no one has been arrested at this stage.

No shots were fired during the robbery, and no injuries were reported, said Moffat View SAPS spokesperson Capt Jeff Phora.

