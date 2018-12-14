; Criminal cuts genitals while scaling Benoni wall, climbs into helper’s bed – The Citizen
 
Crime 14.12.2018 10:32 am

Criminal cuts genitals while scaling Benoni wall, climbs into helper’s bed

Citizen reporter
Picture: Wikimedia commons.

The man, who did not exercise sufficient caution while attempting to jump over razor wire, has been arrested.

A criminal reportedly had an unfortunate accident in his attempts to scale a wall in McKenzie park, Benoni, after he cut his genitals on the property’s razor wire.

When police arrived on the scene, the man apparently forced his way into the domestic worker’s quarters, took his clothes off and got into the bed, pretending he was asleep in a bid to pass himself off as someone who lived on the property.

Whether or not the woman was in her bed at the time is unclear.

REZA (@crimeairnetwork), a Twitter account that tracks criminal activity, reported that the man’s ploy to evade capture did not work – he has been arrested.

This is a developing story.

