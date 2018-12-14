Criminal cuts genitals while scaling Benoni wall, climbs into helper’s bed

A criminal reportedly had an unfortunate accident in his attempts to scale a wall in McKenzie park, Benoni, after he cut his genitals on the property’s razor wire.

When police arrived on the scene, the man apparently forced his way into the domestic worker’s quarters, took his clothes off and got into the bed, pretending he was asleep in a bid to pass himself off as someone who lived on the property.

Whether or not the woman was in her bed at the time is unclear.

REZA (@crimeairnetwork), a Twitter account that tracks criminal activity, reported that the man’s ploy to evade capture did not work – he has been arrested.

This is a developing story.

PERP JUMPS OVER WALL, PRIVATE PARTS GET CUT BY RAZOR WIRE, HE ENTERS BUILDING. WHEN POLICE ARRIVE, HE FORCES HIS WAY INTO MAIDS QUARTERS TAKES HIS CLOTHES OFF & GETS INTO HER BED PRETENDING HE IS FROM THERE & ASLEEP : MACKENZIE PARK. BENONI. EMM. GP. HE WAS ARRESTED. — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) December 14, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.