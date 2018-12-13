; Major Sassa fraud bust at two malls in Randfontein – The Citizen
 
Major Sassa fraud bust at two malls in Randfontein

Jaco-Mari Futcher
Colonel Rand Makgatho of the Randfontein Police with Warrant Officer Johann (Skippie) Scheepers from the West Rand Trio Task Team and Brigadier Mashole Jacob Manamela, the Randfontein Police station commander at one of the vehicles used in the crimes. Photo: Jaco-Mari Futcher.

Local police made a massive bust involving fraudulent Sassa cards yesterday, arresting 11 people at various malls.

Five women and six men were arrested when they were caught with 750 Sassa grant cards during two operations held this week.

During the first operation at Village Square Mall, four suspects were arrested for being in possession of Sassa grant cards on Wednesday morning.

Constable Carmen Hendricks, the Randfontein police spokesperson, said the Krugersdorp Trio Task Team received information that suspects with cloned Sassa grant cards were heading towards Randfontein.

ALSO READ: Sassa boss considers disbanding internal fraud unit

“They followed up on the information and found three men and one woman with a box of cloned Sassa cards. The box contained 250 cards. The suspects were arrested and taken to the Randfontein police cells,” she said.

Five women and six men were arrested when they were caught with 750 Sassa grant cards in Randfontein. Photo submitted.

More information regarding cloned Sassa cards came to light on the same day.

“They received information that more Sassa grant cards were supposed to be delivered to the woman who had already been arrested. A further operation was conducted at Tambotie Mall that same Wednesday afternoon.

“Two vehicles were searched. These vehicles were used in the commission of the crime. During the search, 500 more Sassa grant cards were discovered,” Hendricks said.

During the last operation, four women and three men were arrested and also taken to Randfontein police cells.

Hendricks added that according to the senior manager of the post office and post bank, they had already lost an undisclosed amount of Sassa money. The 11 suspects will be appearing before the Randfontein Magistrates’ Court soon.

The investigation into this matter will continue.

Brigadier Mashole Jacob Manamela, the Randfontein Police station commander, showed his gratitude towards the members involved for the huge success. He also thanked the community who provided the information to the police and reminded the community they could give information anonymously.

“Together we can make a difference,” he said.

