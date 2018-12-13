Woman found with abducted infant hidden among vegetables

The Twitter account for Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) chief of police officer David Tembe has confirmed that a woman has been arrested in the Joburg CBD for allegedly abducting a child.

According to the JMPD, she was found “with an infant inside a bag that contains onions and tomatoes claiming that she gave birth on the street”.

The account further states the hospital she claimed to have given birth at confirmed that she had not given birth.

This is a developing story.

#BuyaMthetho #RegionF1

