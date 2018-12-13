EC woman jumps out of moving taxi as kidnappings escalate

An Eastern Cape woman escaped being kidnapped by a taxi driver near Tamara by jumping out of a moving taxi, police said on Thursday.

This comes as kidnappings are escalating in the country with three children having been abducted in three days in Gauteng this month.

Police said: “[The] victim managed to jump from the moving taxi upon seeing police and traffic department members along the N2. SAPS and traffic officials swiftly pursued the suspect and managed to arrest him.”

Authorities said the taxi driver had been arrested for attempted kidnapping.

Meanwhile, on Thursday Gauteng community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane expressed concern about the escalating number of incidents of kidnapping of young children in the province.

The department’s spokesperson, Ofentse Morwane, said: “In the first incident, a 17-year-old boy was kidnapped on December 1, 2018 at Kromiet street, Croydon. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of R10,000. Working closely with hostage negotiators, the family managed to pay an amount of R5,000 through an e-wallet transaction.

“The child was robbed of his cellphone and an amount of R450 before being dropped off in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. A case of kidnapping has been opened at Sebenza police station and investigations are currently underway.”

He said in the second incident, a 6-year-old boy was kidnapped on December 2, 2018, at Clayville Ext 34 and the kidnappers demanded a ransom of R15,000.

“The family of the child managed to pay an amount of R2,000 through an e-wallet transaction and the child was later dropped off at Kaalfontein KFC. A case of kidnapping and extortion has been opened at the Olifantsfontein police station.”

Morwane said the third incident took place on December 3, 2018, at around 4pm in Clayville Ext 21 where three boys, aged between eight and nine years, were kidnapped.

“The suspects were using a white Mazda 3 and demanded ransom for the release of the children. The parents paid a total amount of R4,500 through e-wallet transaction. After the payment was effected, the children were released and dropped off near the Sasol garage in Midrand.”

All the children have been reunited with their families.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.