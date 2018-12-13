Off-duty Western Cape policeman kills wife, then himself

A 35-year-old off-duty policeman shot and killed his 30-year-old wife before turning his service pistol on himself on Tuesday evening in Zone 8, Thembalethu, reports George Herald.

Thembalethu police communications officer Capt Dumile Gwavu said they received a call at about 21:30 saying that gunshots had been heard coming from the couple’s house.

“When the police arrived at the scene, they found the policeman and his wife lying together on the floor in the bedroom with gunshot wounds to the head.”

The couple’s youngest child, a toddler, was in the house at the time of the shooting, but was unharmed and is currently in the custody of her grandmother.

Gwavu said the reason for the shooting is not yet known. The police are investigating a case of murder and an inquest docket had been opened for investigation. The policeman leaves behind three other children who live in the Eastern Cape.

Neighbours said an argument was heard before the shooting.

The policeman’s colleagues said he was a hard worker, a disciplined and dedicated civil servant.

