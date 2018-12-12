EC man fights boy for calling him by his name, gets stabbed to death

A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing a 22-year-old man in Elliotdale, Eastern Cape police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said both the suspect and the deceased were enjoying themselves on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at about 9.50pm in Elliotdale.

“A quarrel arose when the suspect, who is still a boy, called the deceased by his name. The suspect then drew his knife and fatally stabbed the deceased on his upper body. He then ran away from the scene. Elliotdale police detectives traced and arrested him on Monday, 10 December 2018.

“The deceased has been identified as Mpho July, aged 22. The suspect will appear before the Elliotdale Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 12 December 2018 on a murder charge,” he said.

According to Xhosa culture, a male who has not gone through initiation to become a man is not allowed to call the name of one who has gone through the tradition.

(Compiled by Batandwa Malingo)

