KZN kidnapping suspect appears in court

One of the four armed suspects involved in the hijacking and abduction of Marta Rubilar last week in Powell Road, Morningside, has been arrested and appeared in court, reports Berea Mail.

The 28-year-old man appeared in court briefly. The court agreed to a request by the state for a seven-day remand so that an identity parade could be held.

The matter was adjourned until next Tuesday for bail to be considered. The suspect will be held at Durban Central police station holding cells until his next court appearance.

In a video that went viral, Rubilar was accosted by the four men who forced her into her VW Polo and then drove off with her.

She was later found unharmed in Newlands East and her vehicle was recovered later the same day in KwaMashu C section, Newlands. Hijacking & abduction : Powell Road Morningside. 2015 Silver Polo with roofracks, 4 men. 45-year-old woman taken hostage. #CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/rQ4D34t1Vv — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 7, 2018

