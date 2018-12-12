 
KZN kidnapping suspect appears in court

Wanda Daly
Marta Rubilar was kidnapped and her car stolen last week.

The court agreed to a request by the state for a seven-day remand so that an identity parade could be held.

One of the four armed suspects involved in the hijacking and abduction of Marta Rubilar last week in Powell Road, Morningside, has been arrested and appeared in court, reports Berea Mail.

The 28-year-old man appeared in court briefly. The court agreed to a request by the state for a seven-day remand so that an identity parade could be held.

The matter was adjourned until next Tuesday for bail to be considered. The suspect will be held at Durban Central police station holding cells until his next court appearance.

In a video that went viral, Rubilar was accosted by the four men who forced her into her VW Polo and then drove off with her.

She was later found unharmed in Newlands East and her vehicle was recovered later the same day in KwaMashu C section, Newlands.

