Toddler Courtney Pieters’ rapist-murderer Mortimer Saunders gets two life sentences

Mortimer Saunders, who was found guilty of the rape and murder of toddler Courtney Pieters last month, was sentenced today in the Western Cape High Court to two life sentences.

Various witnesses took to the stand earlier this month to offer their recommendations as to what Saunders’ sentence should be.

Mantame, during the reading of her judgment in the trial on November 7, said the only conclusion that could be drawn was that self-confessed child killer Saunders had raped his victim.

Saunders was arrested in May last year after the body of three-year-old Pieters was found in Epping Industria, nine days after she was reported missing from her Elsies River home.

Saunders denied raping the girl before she died, but admitted to necrophilia. He also claimed she died after he fed her ant poison because she had been disturbing him at the house he shared with her and her family.

“In conclusion, after careful consideration of the totality of evidence that was presented in this court, this court is therefore satisfied that the state has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. And the result? You are found guilty on count one – that is rape on the main count,” ruled Mantame.

Saunders was also found guilty of premeditated murder.

