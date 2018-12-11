WARNING, explicit footage: Robber shot and killed, abandoned by accomplice

The police are investigating a house robbery after a robber was shot and killed by the homeowner in Brixton on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said two suspects targeted a house Brixton where they tied up a homeowner and stole valuables and appliances.

The homeowner, more than 50 years old, managed to free himself from the ropes during the robbery and get his gun. The suspects were about to flee when the homeowner opened fire on the culprits. They returned fire.

One of the robbers was shot and the duo sped off towards Eldorado Park. The vehicle was found abandoned in Eldorado Park with the fatally wounded suspect in the car.

The two suspects were traveling in a silver VW Golf.

Makhubela said police were following up on information of the other suspect and were investigating a house robbery.

It is alleged that the shooting happened around 2pm and the homeowner sells herbal medicine, according to a social media messages doing the rounds.

Two armed coloured males tied the homeowner in the kitchen and ransacked the house before the shootout.

Robber shot and accomplice abandoned him and the car. pic.twitter.com/mzHroY4kiP — TheBoardmember (@TheBoardmember) December 11, 2018

