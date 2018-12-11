UniZulu student’s killer found guilty

The Mtunzini High Court has found 21-year-old Khanyisani Khumalo guilty of murder and armed robbery with aggravating circumstances, reports Zululand Observer.

Khumalo was convicted for the killing of University of Zululand student Frank Chirwa, 25, and robbing him of his cellphone.

He is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on February 11 for sentencing.

His suspected accomplice, Nkanyiso Mkhwanazi, was acquitted.

Chirwa was found dead with two bullets wound to the head at his residence in Vulindlela Township in November 2006. The two suspects were arrested in Paulpietersburg a year after the incident.

