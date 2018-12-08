Cape Town matric dance marred by drive-by shooting

Two men have died after a drive-by shooting outside a venue hosting Rocklands Secondary School’s matric dance on Friday night, reports TimesLIVE.

No learners were injured in the incident.

The victims were reportedly dropping a learner off at the dance. Shots were fired at the two men’s car as they left the venue.

ALSO READ: Cape Town asks ‘where’s the police?’ Police respond with tear gas, rubber bullets

The motive for the shooting is currently being investigated. There is reportedly speculation that the incident was gang-related.

No arrests have been made.

Operations to target kingpins of organised crime and seize assets are being implemented across the Western Cape. A suspected gang boss and six alleged gangsters were arrested in November, and face over a 100 charges for contravening the Prevention of Organized Crime Act (POCA).

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.