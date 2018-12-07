 
Crime 7.12.2018 09:57 am

Brick thrown at motorist on N2 in KZN

CNS reporter
The motorist was lucky to escape injury. PHOTO: Submitted

The motorist was lucky to escape injury. PHOTO: Submitted

A businesswoman was driving along the freeway when a brick struck her vehicle on Thursday morning.

Blue Security has warned motorists to be vigilant when driving along the N2 near the Sibaya off-ramp after a brick was thrown at a motorist’s vehicle on Thursday morning, reports Northglen News.

The businesswoman was driving along the N2 northbound carriageway before the off-ramp when the brick struck the windscreen of her vehicle.

ALSO READ: Another two vehicles stoned in KZN

The motorist recounted the incident via a Whatsapp group chat:

Blue Security’s Andreas Mathios said, fortunately, the driver kept her wits about her and carried on driving to safety without stopping.

“The brick had caused extensive damage to the passenger side of her windscreen, which had to be replaced. Fortunately, the motorist was not harmed during the incident,” he said.

Mathios urged motorists to be vigilant when driving along the highways and to never stop at the side of the road to assess damages to the vehicle in such cases.

“Rather drive on to the safety of the nearest garage or police station and contact the police and your security company for assistance,” he said.

The case was reported to the Kloof SAPS.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Brazen security billboard in KZN gets major flack 23.11.2018
Five killed in horror KZN crash 22.10.2018
N2 closed after serious accident at Umngeni off ramp 9.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.