Brick thrown at motorist on N2 in KZN

Blue Security has warned motorists to be vigilant when driving along the N2 near the Sibaya off-ramp after a brick was thrown at a motorist’s vehicle on Thursday morning, reports Northglen News.

The businesswoman was driving along the N2 northbound carriageway before the off-ramp when the brick struck the windscreen of her vehicle.

The motorist recounted the incident via a Whatsapp group chat:

Blue Security’s Andreas Mathios said, fortunately, the driver kept her wits about her and carried on driving to safety without stopping.

“The brick had caused extensive damage to the passenger side of her windscreen, which had to be replaced. Fortunately, the motorist was not harmed during the incident,” he said.

Mathios urged motorists to be vigilant when driving along the highways and to never stop at the side of the road to assess damages to the vehicle in such cases.

“Rather drive on to the safety of the nearest garage or police station and contact the police and your security company for assistance,” he said.

The case was reported to the Kloof SAPS.

