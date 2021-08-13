Ex-prisons boss asks for postponement in Bosasa corruption case

Citizen reporter

The case against four people accused of fraud and corruption between Bosasa and the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) was postponed on Friday at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Investigating Directorate (ID), the R1.8 billion fraud and corruption case was postponed to 28 October 2021 to allow former Correctional Services commissioner, Linda Mti, to study the docket.

Mti, former Department of Correctional Services chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham, former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries Van Tonder and the company’s chief operating officer, Angelo Agrizzi, stand as co-accuseds in the matter.

“The matter relates to four tenders awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries between August 2004 and 2007, which was valued at over R1.8 billion.

“This was for rendering catering and training services, installation of CCTV cameras, installing perimeter fencing and supplying a television system and monitoring equipment,” the ID’s spokesperson, Sindisiwe Seboka, said in a brief statement.

