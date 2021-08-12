Courts
Bernadette Wicks
Senior court reporter
1 minute read
12 Aug 2021
8:32 pm

‘Mercedes Looter’ will no longer be pleading guilty

Bernadette Wicks

The case has been postponed to October for further investigation.

Picture for illustration purposes. Picture: iStock

A week after indicating he planned on pleading guilty to the charges against him, the so-called “Mercedes Looter” has changed his tune.

Mbuso Moloi whose alleged involvement in the looting of a Woolworths store in Glenwood, Durban, last month was caught on camera, made his first appearance before the Durban Regional Court on Thursday.

His case was transferred there from the magistrate’s court earlier this month after he had indicated he intended to plead guilty to the charges of public violence, theft, trespassing and driving a vehicle with false number plates he’s now facing.

“The accused indicated previously that he would be pleading guilty. However, this morning we were informed this is no longer the case,” public prosecutor Ranitha Singh told the court.

CEO, rich as Croesus, caught looting in KZN

Moloi’s attorney, Mfanafuthi Biyela, subsequently confirmed as much but has not yet disclosed his client’s defence. The case has been postponed to October for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Moloi’s bail conditions have been tightened. He was granted bail – unopposed – of R5,000 at his last appearance.

Now that he had changed his mind – and had still not complied with the original bail conditions set out, specifically that he hand over his passport – Singh asked the court to order that he report to the nearest police station twice a week until the matter is closed.

Initially, Biyela was opposed to this – insisting it would hinder the freelance marketing consultant’s ability to work. But after consulting Moloi, he agreed to it.

Moloi now has to report to Westville police station every Wednesday and Sunday.

Footage of Moloi loading a basket full of goods into a MercedesBenz during the looting of the Woolworths shop went viral on social media last month.

