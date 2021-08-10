Six alleged Sassa grant fraudsters appear in court

Citizen reporter

Six suspects arrested for allegedly defrauding the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and contravention of Social Assistance Act on Tuesday appeared in the Botshabelo Magistrate’s Court in the Free State.

The suspects, six women aged between 38 and 55, were arrested in February this year by the Free State organised crime task team.

They allegedly defrauded Sassa by providing fraudulent prescription letters, which allowed them to apply for social grants.

“It is alleged that applicants will take the prescription to a local doctor who will in turn write a referral letter to Sassa as a supporting document for the social grant application,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele in a statement.

Three of the suspects – Matshediso Diboka, 44, Limakatso Kobeli, 38, and Selloane Matela 47 – were remanded in custody while Masabata Tlhabang, 49, and Thakane Motopi, 53, were each granted R1 000 bail.

“Dipuo Masitha, 55, will remain in custody as she did not received bail due to previous convictions,” Makhele said.

The case was postponed to Thursday for formal bail application.

Police urged the public if they might know of anyone involved in such a syndicate to contact the provincial organised crime task team at 051-507-6622 or call Crime Stop at 08600-10111.