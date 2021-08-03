‘One bullet, one Indian’ inciter makes first court appearance

Narissa Subramoney

37-year-old Jackie Shandu appeared in the Durban Magistrates’ Court on Monday, on charges of contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act and two counts of inciting public violence.

Shandu handed himself over to police after public outcry related to racist remarks uttered on the steps of Durban City Hall last Thursday.

Shandu was caught on camera shouting to hundreds of people, “One bullet, one settler! One bullet, one Indian!”

He retracted the statements after the Hindu Maha Sabha and African Democratic Change party filed criminal charges.

Shandu, convenor of the #JusticeForPhoenixMassacreVictms coalition, condemned the murders of more than 30 people that took place at the height of the unrest.

Police are investigating various suspects, including their members, gang-linked individuals, and private security companies operating the area.

Shandu will remain in custody until his bail application on 6 August.