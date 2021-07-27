Musina Magistrate’s Court closed as building in danger of collapsing

Siyanda Ndlovu

Service delivery at Masisi Periodical court is not affected as the court is still seating on Tuesdays and Wednesdays as per their schedule.

The department of justice and constitutional development (DJCD) has been forced to cease operations at the Musina Magistrate’s Court. This after it was served with a notice preventing the building that hosts the court from being used as the structure was in danger of collapsing.

On Tuesday, the department said contingency measures have been put in place to mitigate any resultant impact on service delivery.

“Arrangements have been made by consent of all stakeholders to have the high profile SANDF case bail application case moved to Louis Trichardt court on Thursday,” reads the statement.

ALSO READ: Lamola didn’t interact with corruption probe, says Lotteries Commission

“Witnesses fees/cash hall, domestic violence applications and already enrolled maintenance matters will be attended to from the available mobile structure. Measures have been put in place to avoid staff congestion, and to comply with all Covid-19 protocols under Alert Level.”

It said that service delivery at Masisi Periodical court is not affected as the court is still seating on Tuesdays and Wednesdays as per their schedule.

The Law Society of SA informed its members on Tuesday that as a result, all cases would be postponed in the interim.

According to a notice issued by the department of employment & labour, the cash hall, Court A District Court and Court B Regional Court posed an immediate danger of collapse that may cause fatal injuries.

It is still not clear when services will resume.

“The Department has been assured by all the relevant stakeholders that the matter is an urgent priority. Once we have obtained further information, the department will share any further details on developments in due course,” the department explained.

ALSO READ: Justice minister Lamola appoints 158 new magistrates

The notice also said electrical distribution boards that do not have covers and exposed bare wires posed a danger of electrocution.

The justice department was not immediately available for comment.