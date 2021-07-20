Mdluli and co-accused’s corruption trial postponed again

Charles Cilliers

Mdluli and his co-accused face charges of corruption, fraud, and theft allegedly committed between 2008 and 2012.

The High Court in Pretoria this week again postponed the corruption matter involving SAPS former Crime Intelligence Head Richard Mdluli, former supply chain manager Heine Barnard and former chief financial officer of the State Security Agency Solomon Lazarus to 7 September.

The matter was postponed with Mdluli in court, but the other two accused were not present due to Covid-19 related issues, said Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka in a statement.

Mdluli is still awaiting feedback for state funding for his case. Barnard and Lazarus have also now applied to the state for legal funding.

“The charges are related to allegations of gross abuse of the police intelligence slush fund. They include payment of private trips to China and Singapore, private use of witness protection houses, conversion of this property for personal use and the leasing out of Mdluli’s private residence to the state in order to pay his bond, among other things.”

The case has been postponed before, with the last one about a month ago.

Last month it was reported that National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shamila Batohi had demanded answers from the South Gauteng director of public prosecutions, Andrew Chauke, on matters related to several outstanding prosecutions, including of Mdluli.

She questioned Chauke on why Mdluli was not prosecuted on a murder charge related to the 1999 shooting death of Oupa Ramogibe, who had an affair with Mdluli’s customary wife.

In 2019, Mdluli and his co-accused, Mthembeni Mthunzi, were found guilty of the kidnapping and assault of Ramogibe.

They were sentenced to to an effective five years in jail. Mdluli is still serving that sentence.